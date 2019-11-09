The Aiken City Council will meet Monday night, both in public and behind closed doors.

A work session, to hear a fiscal year 2018-19 audit, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Following the work session, City Council will head into an executive session. During that private meeting, City Council will be briefed by the city attorney, Gary Smith, and will discuss the possible sale of a building and property owned by the city, a proposed arrangement with the Aiken Steeplechase Association, and a proposed public-private partnership with a real estate developer, according to a public notice.

City Council's regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.

And though the agenda is relatively short, an early public hearing and expected vote on the deer culling amendment — as it's casually known — will likely push other matters later into the night.

City Council on Monday is scheduled to again consider a code amendment that would enable the shooting of guns within city limits for authorized wildlife culls. What will be considered Nov. 11 is quite different than what was first approved, 4-2, in early September. The matter, though, remains wildly controversial: Arguments are erupting in local social media groups, for example.

"I will just say that this will not be up for second reading until there are some serious amendments to this," Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon warned two months ago. Changes have since been made, the result of public input and committee meetings, the mayor said earlier this week.

Osbon, City Council members Ed Girardeau and Andrea Gregory, Brook Thomas, Ralph Disibio, Charles Call, Dennis Booth, Marilyn Protzeller, John Veldman and Randy Wolcott served on the advisory committee, according to a roster provided by the city.

City Council meets at the Municipal Building in downtown Aiken, 214 Park Ave. S.W.