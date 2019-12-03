Aiken City Council didn’t take any action publicly Tuesday after meeting in executive session with representatives of the Aiken Steeplechase Association in the Municipal Building downtown.
“There will be more forthcoming very soon,” said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
According to a public notice issued by the City of Aiken on Nov. 26, the purpose of the executive session was to “discuss a possible contractual arrangement” with the Steeplechase Association.
In June, the Steeplechase Association announced a plan to move its two annual events – the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase – from the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field to a new venue.
“We have yet to establish a spot for our permanent home, but we’re doing our due diligence,” Steeplechase Association President Paul Sauerborn told the Aiken Standard.
The relocation is scheduled to take place following the 2021 Spring Steeplechase.
In October, Sauerborn told the Aiken Standard that the organization had looked at approximately 20 sites in the last four years or so and had narrowed down the options to the two that were the most promising.
Sauerborn and Event Coordinator Jessica Miller were among the several Steeplechase Association representatives who were at Tuesday’s executive session.
Steeplechase Association representatives also met privately with City Council on Oct. 14. At that time, the organization made a presentation to the panel of elected officials, the Aiken Standard reported.
Based on words projected onto a screen in the room where Tuesday executive’s session took place, there also was another “Presentation to City Council” by the Steeplechase Association.
At one point, the Steeplechase Association representatives left the room and didn’t go back in until Bedenbaugh opened the door that had been closed behind them and asked them to return.
“There is nothing to tell right now,” said Sauerborn while standing outside the room. “I think we are about as close (to finding a new venue) as we were the last time we talked. We’ve got it refined down. It’s just a matter of putting things together.”