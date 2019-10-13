The Aiken City Council meets Monday night, both in public and behind closed doors.

City Council during a 5 p.m. work session is scheduled to discuss a solar program, receive a wide-ranging economic development update and review the ongoing parkway improvement project, the source of the sprawling orange fencing throughout downtown.

In a following executive session, City Council will discuss a possible contractual arrangement with the Aiken Steeplechase Association, a nonprofit that handles the local steeplechase events.

During its regular meeting at 7 p.m., City Council is set to handle various property matters – annexations and a lease agreement, as examples – as well as an ordinance related to funding the roughly $1.2 million Smith-Hazel Recreation Center pool renovation.

The Smith-Hazel pool facility was shuttered around March in preparation for the major rehabilitation project.

The entire thing, the pool itself, the pool deck, the mechanical room, the tiling and the bath house, will be redone, according to conceptual plans previously provided to City Council.

The project was selected for Capital Projects Sales Tax 4 funding, but that alone won't be enough.

"Due to a higher bid than anticipated we need an additional $750,000 to complete the project," reads an Oct. 14 memo from City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

In late September, a handful of City Council members applauded the project.

"Good news for District 1 and the entire city," City Council member Gail Diggs said.

"I'd just like to add, I think this is great for the city," City Council member Ed Woltz said separately. Woltz, though, has expressed reservations about the price tag.