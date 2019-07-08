The Aiken City Council has granted City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh another year on the job.

City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution teeing up Bedenbaugh's new contract, which begins July 9 and ends July 17, 2020. City Council member Gail Diggs was absent from both the meeting and vote.

Over the course of that approximate year, Bedenbaugh will earn $137,800, according to the city's attorney, Gary Smith, and documents included in City Council's Monday meeting packet.

Around this time last year, Bedenbaugh made $130,000.

The return city manager – a Clearwater native – will be provided medical, dental, life and other insurance benefits and will be afforded a city car as well as expense reimbursement, among other things.

Bedenbaugh on Monday night said he was "very satisfied," adding that he enjoys working with City Council and the city's staff. City Council is empowered to hire and fire a city manager.

Bedenbaugh first joined Aiken as the assistant city manager in 2011; benefits such as vacation and sick leave will be calculated using that year.

Bedenbaugh ascended to interim city manager following the abrupt departure of John Klimm, Aiken's prior city manager. City Council removed the "interim" condition on Bedenbaugh's title last summer.

Though little was said at the time of Monday's contract vote, City Council members after the meeting were quick to heap praise on Bedenbaugh.

Mayor Rick Osbon said Bedenbaugh has done a "stellar job." City Council member Dick Dewar said he was "very happy" with him.

City Council member Lessie Price – who last year said she was "proud" to sponsor Bedenbaugh's contract – on Monday said the city manager has "many positive qualities."

"There's a lot to be done," Price continued, "and he recognizes that."