An affordable housing complex on Aiken's bustling Southside is now one step closer to fruition.
The Aiken City Council on Monday night preliminarily approved a concept plan and annexation request for a 48-unit multifamily development off Owens Street, an L-shaped connector tying together Whiskey and Dougherty roads.
Two approvals are needed for the project to move forward fully.
The Planning Commission, which advises City Council, in October unanimously recommended (with one member absent) denying the plans on the grounds that the area lacked sufficient infrastructure.
During that hearing, the commission chairman, Jack Hunter, described the area as "a nightmare" – an observation informed by his many trips down Dougherty Road, he explained.
City Council's Monday vote, 5-2, came after a back-and-forth work session and a lengthy public hearing. City Council members Ed Woltz and Kay Biermann Brohl dissented.
Those critical of the proposed $8.8 million development have expressed a handful of concerns: pedestrian safety, traffic overload, and crime and litter in the area, as examples. Those who spoke in favor of it have cited the city's lack of affordable housing and the need to quickly, and smartly, address the problem.
"These are working class people," City Council member Lessie Price said Monday. "We should not ... prematurely determine that these are reckless people coming in and their children are going to run wild. These are people that care about their families."
Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Will Williams, speaking directly to City Council, said the need for apartments in the city is certainly there. The Economic Development Partnership is a nonprofit that works to improve the business landscape in Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties.
Woodford Trace SC LLC put the housing project before the city earlier this year. The vacant 4.5 acres Woodford Trace SC is eyeing, roughly between Walmart and Publix, is currently vacant.
"The community has an excellent location with easy access to employment, retail, parks, public transportation and community services," reads a previous project narrative provided to City Council.
Thirty of the pitched apartments there would be two-bedroom. The other 18 would be three-bedroom. Amenities could include a clubhouse, a playground, a picnic area, a business center and a laundry facility.
The apartments would be spread across two buildings and would neighbor Palmetto Crossing, a separate affordable housing community. That has raised eyebrows.
The initial qualifying income for the proposed Woodford Trace apartments is $22,000-$40,740, according to documents submitted to the city.
Woodford Trace SC is registered to a Columbia address.