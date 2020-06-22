Aiken City Council locked in a new three-year contract with City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
Council voted unanimously to approve the agreement of Bedenbaugh's new contract with a few changes at its Monday night meeting.
Bedenbaugh's new multi-year contract begins July 18 and ends July 28, 2023, and includes a new annual compensation of $146,224 – a nearly $9,000 increase to his current $137,800 salary.
Council went over details of Bedenbaugh's new contract behind closed doors in executive sessions held June 8 and Monday night before voting on it in the public meeting.
An additional item for Bedenbaugh's contract includes a provision for $20,000 in "unused" sick leave if his contract is terminated.
Other items of the agreement, including the use of a city-owned vehicle and health benefits, will remain the same from the former agreement.
Bedenbaugh said continuing to serve the city was "an honor."
Council member Kay Brohl thanked Bedenbaugh for his service and that she "looked forward to working with him in the future."
Council member Gail Diggs said it is "a blessing" to have him as the city manager.
Bedenbaugh joined the city in 2011 as the assistant city manager. In 2018, following the departure of then City Manager John Klimm, Bedenbaugh was called on to become the interim city manager and was offered the full-time position last year.