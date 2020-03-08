Aiken City Council will discuss the purchase of vehicles within the 2019-2020 budget, facility space at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and more at the Monday night meeting.
The council will not have a pre-meeting work session this week.
Purchase of vehicles
The 2019-2020 Water and Sewer Utilities budget funds were allocated in the Water Distribution Division for the replacement of two pickup trucks and one flatbed truck.
The present pickups are F250s, but the trailer and equipment are over the South Carolina Department of Transportation towing capacity rating for two of the vehicles.
The department is requesting that they be allowed to purchase two F350 trucks in place of the F250s in order to be able to meet the towing capacity rating, which would require a budget adjustment of $64,260 on top of the existing $114,700 budget.
With the purchase of the more expensive trucks, Water and Sewer Utilities will not have enough budgeted money to replace the flatbed truck.
Facility space
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is requesting additional accommodations at the Weeks Center for the next tax season.
The program has grown so more dates are needed, as well as more time and space at the Weeks Center.
These additional accommodations include:
1. One day in late December for delivery of equipment.
2. During tax preparation season, VITA will use its assigned space until 8:45 p.m.
Its current MOU will be due for renewal in September, but VITA needs confirmation of the new changes prior to April 15.
If approved, this agreement will be in effect through April 18, 2022.
The City of Aiken has partnered with the VITA Program for use of the facilities at the Weeks Center for about 25 years by providing space for VITA to meet with eligible citizens to help prepare their tax returns.
Other items on the agenda include acknowledgment of various department reports and the approval of marketing services strategies for the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.