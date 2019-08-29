The Aiken City Council took an early swing Thursday at a potential public-private partnership tied to the redevelopment of the old Aiken County hospital property. The discussions, though, come before an updated concept plan for the property is available, and before other parties – namely Aiken County and the public school district – take a swing at the matter themselves.
The apparent purpose of the work session, held in City Council chambers as to accommodate a large crowd and make it viewable online, was to air out the potential deal and broach the subject to the public.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said Thursday was an "opportunity for City Council to talk about a proposal in its infancy stage, or its beginning stages." The mayor emphasized the talks were not meant to box other deliberative bodies in or jumpstart an influence campaign – just the opposite.
"I mean, we're still trying to decide what our level of participation would be," Osbon said during the meeting.
The prospective developer of the old Aiken County hospital property, WTC Investments LLC, reached out to the city about a partnership, according to City Council documents. City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh reiterated that point Thursday evening.
The partnership – largely contingent upon the county government, as drafted – could cost a significant sum of money.
WTC Investments' pitch to dramatically rework the hospital property, 828 Richland Ave. W., would be an investment of $45 million, according to City Council documents. And the development could have a $240 million economic influence over 20 years, according to a city-generated study.
WTC Investments, angling to buy the property from Aiken County, has proposed demolishing the hospital, among other buildings, and erecting a hotel, a large conference center and more than 100 apartments. The parking garage that was earlier announced is seemingly no longer part of the design; a rough rendering included in City Council's meeting packet doesn't show a garage where it once was drawn in.
The hospital property, a major tract in the downtown Aiken area, was once home to the Aiken County government. But it has sat vacant for years now.
The memorandum of understanding discussed Thursday will likely be on City Council's Sept. 9 meeting agenda.