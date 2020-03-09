The Aiken City Council voted on several agreements and approvals at their Monday night meeting.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon was absent for the meeting. Mayor pro temp and District 2 council member Lessie Price conducted the meeting in his place.
Vehicle purchase
Council voted to allow the Department of Water and Sewer Utilities to replace two F250 pickup trucks and a flatbed truck.
The department wished to replace the two F250s with two F350s for improved towing capacity.
The replacement of all three vehicles was allocated in the department's FY 2019-2010 budget for $114,700.
The purchases of the two F350s meant that the department would have to put aside the purchase of a CASE backhoe machine in the amount of $64,260 in order to afford the flatbed truck.
All three vehicles were at the end of their lifecycle and needed to be replaced, Mike Pryzbylowicz, director of engineering and utilities, said at the meeting.
The former vehicles will now be put up for government auction, Pryzbylowicz said.
Facility space
City Council voted to renew the memorandum of understanding between the City of Aiken and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which operates at the Odell Weeks Center.
VITA's current MOU is due for renewal in September, but VITA wanted confirmation of the new changes prior to April 15.
VITA requested for two additional accommodations with their renewal: to allow for tax equipment to be delivered in late December and to extend the time of their assigned space from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in order to accommodate more working-class people with their tax needs.
The renewed MOU agreement will be in effect through April 18, 2022.
Tourism
City Council voted to approve the request to allow for a new marketing agency to assist the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department with their marketing objectives.
Council voted unanimously to allow Bandwagon, a New Orleans-based marketing company, as the new marketing agency with a one-year term and a base contract of $150,000.
The amount is not singularly for the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department but is also for tourism strategies for Aiken as whole, Jessica Campbell, director of the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, said.
The agency has the option to renew their contract after a total of three consecutive years.
The contract with the department's former agency, Destination Think from Austin, Texas, was not renewed.
Funds for tourism are paid with the city's hospitality tax.
City Council's next meeting is March 23.