The Aiken City Council on Aug. 24 unanimously approved an incentives package for an affordable-housing development off Owens Street, near bustling Whiskey and Dougherty roads.
The city is now expecting to reimburse approximately $98,000 of fees one year after a certificate of occupancy is issued at Woodford Trace, if all conditions of the incentives agreement are met. The deal is not to exceed $100,000, roughly 1% of the project's cost, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh noted. City documents reflect that.
City Council preliminarily approved the incentives package Aug. 10. At least two similar deals have been struck on other projects around the city.
The Woodford Trace housing complex will comprise 48 apartments on nearly 5 acres. It represents a $9.6 million investment, and effectively springboards the city into a Southside infrastructure overhaul known as the Pawnee-Neilson Connector. The Walmart-adjacent complex – widely controversial when first brought before City Council – will include a clubhouse with amenities.
Construction will take an estimated 12 months, according to information reviewed by City Council.
Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Will Williams has previously said the need for more housing exists in Aiken.
The Aiken Municipal Development Commission, a relatively new panel with some independent powers, earlier this year recommended granting the Woodford Trace incentives package.