The Aiken City Council on Monday approved the first reading of a concept plan for a car wash along Whiskey Road and will in the days or weeks to come coordinate with the state transportation department and attempt to allay concerns raised by nearby homeowners.
City Council's preliminary approval of what could be a new Lulu's Car Wash between Stratford Drive and Sizemore Circle was unanimous. The nod included a raft of traffic, access and compliance conditions, though, as was recommend earlier by the Planning Commission.
"We've already been in contact with DOT working toward some solutions to issues and concerns of the homeowners," Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said Thursday, "and they're primarily safety issues."
The Aiken County Legislative Delegation is also lending an influential hand, noted City Council member Ed Girardeau.
Two votes from City Council are needed for full, effective approval.
The 3,500-square-foot automated car wash, according to drawings and other plans submitted to the city and seen by the council, would sit on 2.7 acres of a nearly 12-acre parcel and would be similar in design to the same-brand facilities along Richland Avenue West and East Pine Log Road.
Those who live in neighboring subdivisions, like Springstone Villas, have expressed their worries about traffic spikes, cut-throughs, water runoff and drainage, and light pollution. A multi-page petition submitted to the city, signed by dozens of people, opposes a curb cut on Stratford Drive leading to the proposed Lulu's.
A large tract behind the potential car wash would not be developed for the foreseeable future. The area is zoned planned commercial, meaning it is subject to further Planning Commission and City Council scrutiny.