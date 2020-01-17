The Aiken City Council voted 6-1 to accept the new "appraised" offer of the downtown Finance Building prior to moving into the Former Regions Bank at 107 Chesterfield St. SW.
With the the deal made, the city will need to vacate the property by June 30, 2020 and staff, supplies and equipment would be temporary relocated to various locations around the city by the middle of the year.
The city is currently working on "firming the details" of where certain employees will be moved to, and will be able to release further details within the next several weeks, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
"Some staff will be moving into the Municipal Building, some to the old Public Safety building," Bedenbaugh said.
The estimated cost of the "transitional move" will be $35,000, which will include the transfer of names on documents, and such.
The proceeds from the sale will go towards the cost that will be incurred by acquiring and renovating the Regions building, which is set to be complete, at estimate, by 2022. said Bedenbaugh.
Council member Ed Woltz was the only member to oppose the vote, stating it was taking the deal was not "within the best interest of city." His vote was not an opposition towards the byers WTC Laurens LLC, but a matter of timing.
"I thought it was a bit premature," Woltz said. "I don't think selling it until we have everything worked out is a prudent thing for the citizens, and I don't think selling it now compared to in the future when it will most likely being worth more money is prudent. A lot could happen in the next six months if we don't have everything finalized."
The city does not yet have a complete contract or design on the new building, said Woltz. There has also been issues with ownership of the property's parking lot.
The parking lot came with the Regions building, however, when the letter of understanding came in, the lot was not on the letter. The city is working on get it put back on.
The subject of waiting until the "building could be worth more" was also brought up by Council member Kay Brohl, who ultimately motioned for the city to go with the $1.3 million offer for times sake.
"I think we learned our lesson here that everything we do needs to go our for bid," Brohl said. "It's not an easy thing, but we painted our own picture."
The original offer from the developers was $1.2 million with the move-out date set by January 31, 2022 with the condition that the city pay $10,833 month past the date should they need to stay building.
What will go in place of the Finance Building is still under wraps by the developers, but would have to "comply with zoning ordinance".