The Aiken Planning Commission made a recommendation to approve city sewer services for a proposed subdivision, a decision that appears to be good news for a local church.
Randall Branch Baptist Church currently has roughly 9 acres in the area near the proposed subdivision, and the possibility of city sewer services being brought into the area may allow the church to construct a new facility.
The plans for the facility have been in the works for a while now, said Westley Guyton, pastor of Randall Branch Baptist Church, but were slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility would include a job-training center that would be accessible to the local community, said Guyton.
"[The city services] would be a plus for us to have with that development out there," Guyson said. "It will be an opportunity for the church to work in that community."
The proposed subdivision, called Toolebeck Commons in the project description, would be located on approximately 60 acres between Toolebeck Road and Charleston Highway.
The land owned by Randall Branch Baptist sit behind the site near Woodward Drive, Guyton said.
The subdivision plans call for 247 single-family units comprised of 169 single-family detached homes and 78 triplex units.
The site for the subdivision is currently in the county and not adjacent to the city's municipal boundary.
Water services in the area will be provided by the Montmorenci-Couchton Water and Sewer District, according to the project memorandum.
The subdivision is part of an ongoing project to expand sewer services across Aiken County's east side.
City sewer services were originally approved along Toolebeck Road for Horse Creek Academy in March in order for the school to add a ninth grade wing.
Granting the city water and sewer services for the proposed subdivision was approved 5-0 with the board members Charles Matthews and Robert Brookshire absent.
Aiken City Council will hear the proposal at a future meeting.