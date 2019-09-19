Sing Out Strong is a combined concert featuring four Aiken choral groups, all directed by Diane Haslam.
On Sept. 28, Aiken Singers, Belles Canto, Bellini and South Boundary Singers will join together for a free concert at Aiken's First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N.E.
The performance, which begins at 7 p.m., will include a diverse mix of choral music from Beatles tunes to jazz to pop and classical numbers. The songs will highlight the four groups individually, as well as the combined choirs – over 80 voices – in several joint pieces.
For more information, email aikensingers@gmail.com.