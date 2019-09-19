Aiken Singers

The Aiken Singers, pictured, will perform in concert on Sept. 28 with choral groups Belles Canto, Bellini and the South Boundary Singers. All groups are under the direction of Diane Haslam.

 Submitted photo

Sing Out Strong is a combined concert featuring four Aiken choral groups, all directed by Diane Haslam.

On Sept. 28, Aiken Singers, Belles Canto, Bellini and South Boundary Singers will join together for a free concert at Aiken's First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N.E.

The performance, which begins at 7 p.m., will include a diverse mix of choral music from Beatles tunes to jazz to pop and classical numbers. The songs will highlight the four groups individually, as well as the combined choirs – over 80 voices – in several joint pieces.

For more information, email aikensingers@gmail.com.

