The Aiken County community, alongside a breadth of elected officials and nuclear leaders, honored the region's business elite Friday night at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce's 102nd awards gala.
The annual event – this year drawing its theme and dedicated pomp from the Savannah River Site, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary – prominently featured Erlenmeyer flasks as centerpieces, cakes adorned with cartoon atoms and beaker-shaped wine glasses emblazoned with the Fluor logo. (Fluor leads Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site.)
Attendees, hundreds of them, were welcomed to the formal bash by J. David Jameson, the chamber's president and CEO. A recorded, congratulatory message from U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette played after a video hailing the Savannah River Site's decades of international success and accomplishment.
Other remarks were made by the Rev. Paul Bush, the 2019 chamber chairman, and Julie Whitesell, the 2020 chamber chairwoman.
"Congratulations SRS," Whitesell said. "Happy anniversary."
The award ceremony came next: Each year, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce announces its people of the year as well as small and large business of the year, respectively.
Up first was Small Business of the Year, which went to Alison South Marketing Group, a creative firm with locations in both Aiken and Augusta.
"Many of you in this room have been influenced by this small business," the awards announcer said. "Their messages have probably enticed you to attend the Aiken Steeplechase or Trials or the Western Carolina State Fair. You are probably a client of one of their clients and don't even know it."
Some of the firm's clients have been named businesses of the year, as well.
Large Business of the Year was awarded to Zeus Industrial Products, which employs hundreds locally and is generally involved in the aerospace, automotive, energy and medical fields, among others.
"Although this company is not a household name, if you have ever had an IV or flown on Boeing's Dreamliner, you've been impacted by this company's product," the awards announcer said.
Sharon Rodgers, the United Way of Aiken County president, was named Woman of the Year.
"She is a servant leader and exemplifies the motto service above self," the announcer said of Rodgers. Rodgers said she was speechless and completely surprised.
Stuart MacVean, the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, was named Man of the Year.
"He is a problem solver, a visionary leader and a man that gets things done," the announcer said of MacVean.
During his acceptance speech, MacVean got emotional and thanked those who support him and the site, in general.