Assisted by 5-year-old Cayden Capps, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon flipped the ceremonial switch to light up the new Christmas tree on Newberry Street on Friday night after leading the crowd in a countdown.
People responded with lots of oohs, aahs and cheers after the tree was turned on.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Chase Lorio, 6, who attended Aiken’s 31st annual downtown Tree Lighting ceremony with his brother, Mason, 8, and father, Jamie.
“It’s good,” said Mason, and Jamie described the new tree as fantastic.
“It brings everybody together,” Jamie added. “The kids like it, and that’s a big part of it. If they didn’t, we would have been walking away right now.”
Jamie has lived in the CSRA for 16 years and in Aiken for about six, and Friday was the first time he had attended an Aiken downtown Tree Lighting event.
Jamie decided to come because he was familiar with the work of Charlie and Lindsey Capps of Capps Family Christmas Lights. They are Cayden Capps’ parents, and they designed and built the tree for the City of Aiken.
The tree is approximately 24 feet tall, including the star on top. It is computerized and its 8,000 flashing lights form a variety of patterns, words and images that are synchronized to music.
Children at the Tree Lighting ceremony sang along to the song “Let It Go” from the Disney animated movie “Frozen” while watching images of Elsa, who also is in the recently released “Frozen II.”
“In consultation with ADDA (Aiken Downtown Development Association) and others, we decided it was time to go in a new direction with the downtown tree,” said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh during a telephone interview earlier Friday. “Next year, we will have new decorations on the light posts and other things. This is the first year of a two-year process.”
The cost for tree, along with the programming and other work needed to get it ready for the 2019 Christmas season, was around $10,000.
Hospitality Tax proceeds paid for the project, Bedenbaugh said.
Also during the Tree Lighting ceremony Osbon took a microphone out into the crowd and asked children what they wanted for Christmas. The Aiken Kinderchoir and a choir from East Aiken School of the Arts performed.
In addition, special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus were on the schedule, and there was a Holiday Market on Laurens Street.
On Newberry Street, attendees could decorate Christmas tree ornaments, drink hot chocolate and make s’mores.
In the nights to come, visitors to Newberry Street can watch the tree’s lights while listening to its musical program at 98.7 FM on a radio.