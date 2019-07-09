Customers came in by the herds for the 2019 Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A in Aiken.
This year marked the 15th anniversary of Chick-fil-A's annual Customer Appreciation Day.
"Cow Appreciation Day is the perfect day for us to give back to the Aiken community," Chick-fil-A of Aiken Marketing Director Amber Lambert said. "It's a way to thank our loyal guests and our raving fans for their continued support throughout the year."
The restaurant was decorated with cow-print balloons, and customers were provided with cow-themed props to take photos.
"This is our favorite day of the year," Lambert said
Longtime customer Jennifer Naylor gets excited about Cow Appreciation Day every year, but this year was extra special because of an addition.
"This is Emberlynne's first year because she's only 8 months old, but I've been coming here for years," said Naylor.
During the event, guests who wore anything cow-themed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. received a free entree or kid's meal.
"Well, the first time I brought my older daughter, she did all white paint on her face and black spots on her arms and legs," Naylor said. "It was messy. But out here, I've seen it all. I even saw someone that had rainbow cow dots."
At the peak points lunch and dinner, lines are out of the door. Inside, people fill up the restaurant in their cow-like attire.
"It creates really good memories for families. We all get together and just have a good, healthy meal. Usually, we end up finding some people we know here," Naylor said.