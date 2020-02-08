Editor’s note: This article is the second in a four-part series on heart health during American Heart Month.
Dr. Gregory Eaves, a cardiologist at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, is coming up on 20 years of service at the hospital were he treats patients at the Carolina Heart and Cardiovascular Center.
Eaves, who was born and raised in Aiken, recently won the Aiken's Choice Top Docs award for cardiology. Over 12,000 people in Aiken cast their votes in the Top Docs polls.
"It was quite an honor," Eaves said.
February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association uses the campaign to educate and raise awareness about the risks and statistics of heart disease, the No. 1 killer of American men and women.
As a cardiologist, Eaves sees one of the most significant threats to heart health in Aiken County – and the country as a whole – as weight management.
"The trend is a growing waistline," Eaves said. "If you look at cardiovascular risk factors ... all of them, aside from smoking and genetics, (are) affected by weight loss. If you're overweight and you lose weight, it improves your blood pressure, your diabetes, your cholesterol panel. Those are the three biggest modifiable risk factors of heart disease."
Eaves said exercise is important, but poor diet is also a detrimental factor.
"There's a growing weight problem, and it gets back to choices we make," Eaves said. "We don't eat well. We typically follow what's called a Standard American Diet – if you abbreviate that, it's SAD."
Eaves said he recommends the Mediterranean diet to his patients for heart health, which includes large portions of vegetables, fruits and some lean meats.
"We do plan to offer more services," Eaves said of Aiken Regional. "It's exciting, what the hospital has planned for the near future. So we're trying to recruit more help ... more cardiologists."