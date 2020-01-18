Thousands of flowers and many spectators filled the First Presbyterian Church Saturday for the Aiken's annual Camellia Show.
For over 70 years, flower enthusiasts have brought blooms to be judged and win awards, the show's chairman, Jim Dickson, said.
Judges selected a winner in 16 different categories and one winner for best in show.
This year, judges had to select winners from 1,421 blooms brought in from camellia enthusiasts.
Judges seek perfection, Dickson said.
"Each flower is described in the camellia nomenclature book," Dickson said. "People that grow them know the description of them. Judges are looking for perfection on that particular bloom. Sometimes, blooms can get brown spots from the cold or even a piece of pine straw."
This year's best-in-show winner was Fred and Sarah Jones of Moultrie, Georgia, for their camellia bloom named "Ferris Wheel."
New spectator Susan Taylor could only describe the show as "fantastic."
Taylor said she's an avid camellia flower grower and hopes to enter her own blooms in the show next year.
"They grow and fill your garden with blooms while everything else is beginning to struggle along," Taylor said. "It's a very hearty bush."
The show also draws returning spectators like Aiken Camellia Society President Paul Greenway who was taking photos of blooms to post on the group's Instagram.
Greenway remembers his mother and grandmother growing camellias. Since he's retired, he's grown them as well and began sharing photos of blooms with fellow enthusiasts.
"It's amazing how many flowers there are," Greenway said. "It's a really neat plant. Camellias used to be big and we're really trying to bring it back."
Greenway and Dickson welcome those interested in growing camellia flowers to attend the Aiken Camellia Society's meetings at Saint John's Church in Ward Hall.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the growing months, October through March.