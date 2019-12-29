In an unusual circumstance, two brothers attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the same time.
Dustin and Matthew Tronier earned the honor after completing two community-based projects of their choosing.
The brothers were honored for their accomplishment with a Court of Honor ceremony held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Aiken on Nov. 9.
Dustin’s Eagle Scout project was to build two new benches made of treated wood for Aiken State Park.
"I went on a hike with my father at Aiken State Park and he got very tired," Dustin said. "I thought then they could use one."
Dustin then spent several weeks planning, purchasing supplies and putting the benches together.
He also completely upgraded two areas for pitching horseshoes, including new pits, stakes and holders.
Dustin has completed high school and plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.
Matthew’s Eagle Scout project was to build six trash can holders for Aiken State Park. The holders were made of treated wood and keep the trash cans in place and off the ground.
"Some of the others that were there were rotted in some parts, so we measured them and made them better than they were before," Matthew said.
Matthew is homeschooled and is now in the ninth grade.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its establishment in 1911, only 4% of scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process, or over 2.5 million youth.
The rank of Eagle Scout may be earned by a scout who has been a Life Scout, the rank right below Eagle, for at least six months. The scout must have also earned a minimum of 21 merit badges, has demonstrated scout spirit and has demonstrated leadership within their troop, crew or ship.
This honor also counts as a bittersweet moment for the Tronier brothers and the rest of Troop 432.
Jack Lynes, public affairs coordinator for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Aiken, said they would be the last Eagle Scouts to be produced by the troop.
"After more than 40 years the church is cutting its ties with the the Boy Scouts," Lynes said.
Nathan Hancock, the chartered organization representative for the Aiken LDS, said that decision is part of a church-wide decision.
In a joint statement, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Boy Scouts said that as the church's membership is increasingly living outside the United States, it "felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally. In so doing, it will be necessary for the church to discontinue its role as a chartered partner."
The church said its new youth development program for both girls and boys will begin in 2020. Until then, "the intention of the church is to remain a fully engaged partner in scouting for boys and young men ages 8-13 and encourages all youth, families and leaders to continue their active participation and financial support."
Hancock also noted that another aspect to the decision lies in the church's views on homosexuality. In recent years, the Boy Scouts began admitting gay and transgender scouts as well as allowing adults who are openly gay as leaders.
"[The church] doesn't discriminate (against) homosexuality, but we don't promote it," Hancock said.
Dustin Tronier said he hated to see his troop disband, but he has faith in its future.
"It's really sad, but I'm sure my church will implement a new program that's about the same," Dustin said.