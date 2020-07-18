Christian Coon of Burnettown has earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the rank of Eagle Scout.
Coon, 16, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 1 of the Transatlantic Council, located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and led by scoutmasters Matthew Weaver and Rick Setzer. An Eagle Scout candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church or synagogue-related service project to earn his rank. Only 2-3% of Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor.
Coon began his scouting career in 2015 and has held numerous leadership positions including chaplain, historian and patrol leader. He has earned 24 merit badges and the Iron Scout Award, and has also attended numerous camp outings throughout the eastern province of Saudi Arabia with Troop 1 as well as Camp Cris Dobbins in Elbert, Colorado; Camp Robert E. Knox in Augusta and Camp Shands in Whiteville, Florida.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Coon built a platform and deck for his local church, the Clearwater Full Gospel Lighthouse in Beech Island. A work crew of Scouts cleared the site, built the deck and constructed safety rails and stairs.
Under Coon's direction, scouts and adult volunteers completed the project which took more than 156 man-hours. Instrumental in the completion of the project was the support received from local Troop 351 of Langley and Troop 799 of Atlanta which graciously volunteered seven Scouts and building tools.
While residing in Aiken, Coon attended Aiken Preparatory School, Mead Hall and South Aiken Elementary. Currently, he is a rising junior at The Kent School in Kent, Connecticut, where he received an academic merit scholarship.
At Kent, he is active on the varsity tennis, soccer and squash teams. Coon is also formerly a member of the National Junior Honor Society and was selected as a Model United Nations Delegate for Asia.
Coon achieved the rank of Eagle on June 10, and will receive his Eagle badge during a Court of Honor ceremony in August.
