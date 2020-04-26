The Aiken Board of Zoning Appeals will review an application Tuesday night to permit two residents to convert their home into a bed and breakfast inn.
The four-bedroom residential home – located at 114 Colleton Ave SE – would require a special exception as the property is currently zoned Residential Multi-Family Low Density (RML).
The RML district permits single-family residential, duplexes and multi-family development of up to 12.44 units per acre. Bed and breakfast home stay facilities and bed and breakfast inns are permitted by special exception.
The property is approximate 0.24 acres and developed with a single-family home that can accommodate four to six cars, with additional parking available on a legal non-conforming portion of the Chesterfield Street right of way, as well as along the westbound lane of Colleton Avenue. The Aiken County assessor notes that it was constructed in 1866 and is 3,814 square feet.
The property is within Aiken's Historic Overlay District and is directly across the street from The Willcox and the Aiken County Library. It also has multi-housing and the White House Inn B & B & Wedd within close proximity.
To abide by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's social distancing guideline, the meeting will be conducted via the Zoom app and will be available for public viewing on the City's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/CityofAikenSC.
Public comments can be made before and during the meeting by emailing BZAComment@CityofAikenSC.gov.