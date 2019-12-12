Next year's Aiken Bluegrass Festival, a beloved tradition that draws musicians and visitors from across the country to Aiken, has been canceled.
Christian Schaumann, whose family first brought the event to life and has organized it ever since, said the festival isn't going away – they are merely taking a break.
"We have given 15 years of our heart and soul, sweat and tears to this Festival and it will not be going away," Schaumann said in a Facebook post. "We are simply taking a brief pause so that we may return with a better experience for all of our patrons and artists."
Schumann told the Aiken Standard that he and his family recently relocated to North Carolina and are putting the event on hold to spend more time together.