Members of the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement traded in their signs for water balloons Saturday afternoon.
While the secluded Generations Park wasn't the group's usual venue, the area gave the group plenty of room to not only pelt one another with water balloons, but also continue their ongoing message of unity within the Aiken community.
The organization plans to continue holding events and protests, big and small, in order for "the community to keep hearing" their message for change, and to bring justice not only in the Aiken community, but in other communities were police brutality and injustice ring louder, said Makenzie Johnson, one of the leaders of BLM Aiken Movement.
"What people need to understand is that it's not all fun," Johnson said. "The weekly marches we're doing [and] the big ones we do … if we keep doing them, [people] are going to keep hearing us until something is done, we're not going to stop."
After the last balloon was thrown, the group cleaned up the area, a process they do not only after their own events but in other areas of Aiken. Most recently the group picked up litter along Laurens Street as a way to reflect their desire for change and unity.
"The point of Black Lives Matter is to be a positive influence on the community and set the example for people everywhere," Johnson said. "Every city, every town and state should have some kind of group fighting not just injustices, but for the wellbeing of the community as a whole."
The BLM Aiken Movement will hold another community event July 18. A cookout will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Perry Memorial Park, 720 Abbeville Ave. N.E.