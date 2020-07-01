The Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement looks to continue conversations and momentum against racial injustice by hosting another march in downtown Aiken on Thursday evening.
Participants are invited to attend the march which will begin at 7 p.m. on Laurens Street near The Alley, Makenzie Johnson, one of the BLM Aiken Movement organizers, said.
The march will continue down The Alley, around to Richland Avenue and back to Laurens Street.
Thursday's march is a continued effort by the group to host at least one march/demonstration per week in Aiken.
"We have only just begun fighting for change," Johnson said. "It is so important to continue spreading these messages and getting the awareness higher and higher and to continue to teach why this movement is so important and to keep the community informed on future plans and goals. We have to keep uniting if we are very going to overcome the systemic injustices and racial views."
The local group joined marches across the nation in an outcry against racial injustice, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Several marches have been held in the Aiken County area including a march in North Augusta against the controversial Merriweather Monument.
The BLM Aiken Movement also plans to host a community clean up event on the Fourth of July.
How long the group continues weekly marches will depend on "how quickly things change," Johnson said.
"As of right now we’re in it until black lives matter," Johnson said. "If we fall back, change will never come so we can’t let that fire go out."
The march is open to the public.
Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and carry a personal bottle of hand sanitizer while keeping a safe distance as much as possible, Johnson said.