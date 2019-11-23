Some local pups were out to smell a rat this weekend – but not the suspicious sort.
The Aiken Barn Hunt club held its first trials event on Saturday, which will continue today.
The local barn hunt club is fairly new and the first official club in South Carolina. The sport plays off a dog's natural instincts as such: One or more live rats are placed in a ventilated tube and they, along with decoy tubes containing either nothing or rat litter, are hidden within bales of hay. The dog has to sniff out the live rat or rats and alert their handler, who must correctly read the dog's actions and call out, "Rat!"
The dogs must also climb onto the bales of hay and run through tunnels made of hay.
"I think what's so special about this is it came from a very brief idea and then everybody rallied around it," said member Ann Heilman Murphy. "It's grown by leaps and bounds. Everybody's been really active as a volunteer in terms of putting together this facility and going out and getting other people to join and learning everything they need to learn."
The barn used this weekend belongs to Shea Brooks, the club's coordinator. She said the club wanted to provide something local that everyone could come and have fun with.
"Any dog can do it – any mix breed, any pure breed, any dog," she said.
During the hunt, Brooks said, dogs and their handlers must work as a team.
"The dog has to tell the handler, 'Hey, there's a rat right here.' The handler has to read it and tell the judge, 'Rat,'" she said.
Brooks said the sport is something owners and pups can do to develop a relationship.
"To come out here and to use the dogs natural instincts, to use their nose, to go find it and to tell you, there's a lot of underlying training you don't realize goes into that."
Jackson resident Leslie Hutto said Saturday that she has been doing the barn hunt for about five years and had to travel three or four hours to attend.
"So when I learned this club was starting, I just jumped right in," she said.
Even though the sport revolves around training dogs to hunt, the rats are a big part of the show, too.
"They're like the main attraction basically. Everyone's looking for them," said Olivia Rosenberg, from Savannah, who owns rats used in barn hunt.
"They're really well taken care of and they're also family pets, so we always are super careful about their safety and we are changing them out so they have time to rest or take breaks," she said.
The club is on Facebook at Aiken Barn Hunt for those interested in checking it out.