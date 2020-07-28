Stoker special guest for 'Life Under Lockdown' event 1
Dacre Stoker

Author and Aiken resident Dacre Stoker will read a short story about the 1832 cholera epidemic in Sligo, Ireland, at 7 p.m. Thursday during an event at Cafe Scientique-Aiken.

In addition, dancers will perform during “Life Under Lockdown: The 1832 Cholera Epidemic,” which will be livestreamed on Cafe Scientifique-Aiken’s Facebook page.

Stoker is the great-grandnephew of “Dracula” author Bram Stoker. Charlotte Stoker, who was Bram Stoker’s mother, wrote the short story about her experiences as a child during the cholera epidemic.

Cafe Scientifique-Aiken is at 203 Laurens St. S.W.

For more information, call 803-640-1818.

