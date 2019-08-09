A variety of free activities, demonstrations and performances will be offered during Aiken Arts Alive 2019 on Aug. 24.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aiken Center for the Arts, or ACA, at 122 Laurens St. S.W.
Aiken Arts Alive is the annual open house for arts center. It celebrates the culmination of the facility’s Summer Art Camp program and the start of fall classes, according to a press release.
There will be face painting, balloon animals by Aiken Balloon Creations and a craft area for children, inspired by the center’s Summer Art Camp theme, “Creating Around the World.”
Aiken Center for the Arts teaching artists will provide a preview of fall classes with demonstrations of live drawing, metal stamping, organic skin care product making, weaving and basket making.
Registration for the classes will be held.
Community partners such as the Aiken Community Theatre and Center for African American History, Art and Culture will have information tables.
ASM International and the American Chemical Society will demonstrate magnetic levitation and conduct experiments with liquid nitrogen.
In addition, Aiken Arts Alive attendees will be able to view the work of the art center’s special needs and other art campers along with exhibitions by Barnwell basket weaver Kenneth Everett, Aiken artist Ann LeMay, Joy in Journey and Aiken photographer Tad Jones.
Joy in Journey’s exhibition will feature paintings by local residents who have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
There also will be live performances by the Aiken Community Theatre’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame” cast, Aiken Kinderchoir, Southern Thunder Cloggers, Aiken Youth Orchestra, Belles Canto and Aiken Music Teachers Association piano students.
DJ Essie will play family-friendly music
Friends of the Animal Shelter also will be at Aiken Arts Alive with animals from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Auditions for the Fall Strings Ensemble and Aiken Youth Orchestra will take place after Aiken Arts Alive from 2 to 5 p.m.
Individual audition times should be scheduled in advance.
For more information, call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Information also is available on ACA’s Facebook page.