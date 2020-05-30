The Aiken Artist Guild Member Show annual exhibition will be on display through June 19 at the Aiken Center for the Arts.
The show features 102 pieces of artwork by 59 local artists, according to a news release from the Center. For the safety of guests, artists and Arts Center employees, no opening reception is planned.
The Member Show is the highlight of the Aiken Artist Guild year, according to the release. During the exhibit, artworks by Guild members are shared throughout the entire main gallery in addition to the AAG Gallery.
The Member Show invites each member to submit two works, which are eligible for awards and available for sale. Awards given out include Best of Show, Best Aiken Scene, New Member Award, Judge’s Choice Award and Pastel Award in addition to five category awards as follows: Traditional, Figurative, Organic, Scenic and Contemporary.
The Aiken Artist Guild was founded in 1967. Members participate in local, regional and national shows. The Guild's monthly meetings, which are held at Aiken Center for the Arts, offer demonstrations, new product awareness, gallery information and exposure to new media.
The Aiken Artist Guild has a dedicated gallery space, the AAG Gallery, at Aiken Center for the Arts, which the center maintains in support of the Guild.
The Aiken Center for the Arts is at 122 Laurens St. S.W.
The Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Visitors should be mindful of social distancing and also should wear masks while in the building. The Center's staff also will wear masks. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available for visitors at the front door.
For more information about the exhibition and other programs of the Aiken Center for the Arts, contact Operations Manager Kayla Hitchcock at 803-641-9094 or acaac@bellsouth.net or visit aikencenterforthearts.org or facebook.com/aikencenterfortheart.