For many people, the Fourth of July is a time to enjoy cookouts, fireworks and water sports.
In the Aiken area, there is a possibility Thursday that stormy weather will disrupt those activities.
Heat and humidity also are in the forecast.
According to the National Weather Service in Columbia, skies will be partly sunny and the high temperature will be around 96 degrees.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be 40%, and it will increase to 50% in the evening.
Some storms could have damaging winds.
The low temperature overnight will be close to 73 degrees.
On Friday, there will be a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The high will be 91 degrees.
On Tuesday, when the high temperature in Aiken was 95, the Sprayground at Citizens Park was a popular place.
Most parents sat in the shade, but some played in the water with their children.
Today’s high will be near 97 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
The heat index value – how hot it feels – could reach 102 degrees.