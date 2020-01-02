Local blood centers in Aiken and surrounding areas are in critical need of blood donations as reserves hit a less-than-one-day supply in some facilities.
Ashley Whitaker, director of Community Resources for Shepeard Community Blood Center, said it has an "urgent and immediate" need of blood donors to meet the demand of local medical facilities in the area as orders pile up and donors remain scarce.
"As of this morning, we have several hospital orders we cannot fill because we don’t have enough donors for the supply," Whitaker said Thursday.
The American Red Cross in Aiken is also in "critical need" of donations, according to External Communications Manager Maya Franklin.
"We've been hit pretty hard," Franklin said.
Shepeard Community Blood Center is especially in need for donors with O Negative, O Positive, B Negative and A Negative blood types, though all donors are needed.
“This time of the year is very difficult for blood donations," Whitaker said. "Our donors are being hit by the flu virus, the weather is getting colder and everyone is recuperating from the holidays. So we're especially in need of donations now if people can provide them."
According to Franklin, the American Red Cross' blood reserves are low for the same reasons – families are traveling for the holidays, children are out of school and people are succumbing to viruses and other illnesses.
Blood donated to Shepeard Community Blood Centers goes to local medical facilities and hospitals across the area. The agency is entirely dependent on local donors for its supply.
Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate.
Donors must have a photo ID or Shepeard donor card.
Shepeard Community Blood Center in Aiken is located at 353 Fabian Drive. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
To donate to the American Red Cross, call the Aiken office at 803-641-4152.