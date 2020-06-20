Two mothers grieving while seeking justice for their children, who were shot and killed, spoke out about the need for change during the Juneteenth Justice Ride and Rally on Saturday in Aiken.
The event, organized by the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement, kicked off with around 30 motorcycles traveling a route that took their riders through downtown via Laurens Street.
Then there was a march by sign-carrying and chanting participants from Bea’s Place, which is near the corner of York Street and Hampton Avenue, to the Newberry Street Festival Center.
Several hundred people gathered there, and Wanda Cooper-Jones and Nicole Odom talked about how violence had shockingly altered their lives.
“I had to change from being a mother; I had to change to being a true fighter,” said Cooper-Jones, whose son, Ahmaud Arbery, died in February in Georgia.
Two white men – a father and his son – pursued Arbery, who was African American, while he was jogging and confronted him. Another man, also white, recorded the fatal shooting on video.
Afterward, Cooper-Jones reached out to law enforcement officials in an effort to find out the details of what had happened and why.
“At first they told me that Ahmaud was involved in a burglary, that there was a confrontation between him and the homeowner,” she said. “The day before I laid my son to rest, I found out that my son was actually shot in the street.
“Once I learned that, I knew I had to fight to get answers,” Cooper-Jones continued. “I knew I had to push. I’m grateful and thankful that the people around me and the community of Brunswick, the state of Georgia, the state of South Carolina and the country of the USA have stood behind me in this fight.”
And Cooper-Jones believes that Arbery, who was 25, is aware of her battle.
“I know Ahmaud is in heaven,” she said. “He’s smiling. He’s pleased.”
Cooper-Jones urged her audience to join her in a crusade to make sure that other mothers don’t suffer the same horrifying experience.
“We have to implement change, and how we get change is we go out and vote,” she said. “We have to put the right people in place to make the right decision when things like this happen.
“We have to stand together,” Cooper-Jones concluded. “And I think if we continue to stand together, we will get change. Change will come. It’s sad that we have to lose loved ones to get change, but we’ll get it however we have to get it.”
The men who were present when Arbery died – Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan – were arrested in May. They face charges that include felony murder.
For Odom, the circumstances surrounding the death of her son, Brandon Odom, were different.
Brandon, 25, was found shot dead in the driver’s seat of a car in Aiken earlier this month.
Odom believes someone he trusted murdered him.
“My question is what did my son do so bad that you had to kill him?” Odom said. “I ask and I beg anyone who does know anything to speak. Brandon had a lot of love from a lot of people. I’ve always fought for my kids, and I’m still going to fight for him. As long as I am breathing, this case will not go unsolved. It will not.”
Odom, who is African American, added: “All I have to say is break the silence. We speak of the police doing things to black people, but what are you doing to yourselves? There is so much hate among our race, and it has to stop.”
The purpose of the Juneteenth Justice Ride and Rally was to address Black Lives Matter issues such as killings involving injustice and also to tackle the black-on-black violence issue, said Makenzie Johnson of the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement.
Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, was Friday.
“I think everything that was said today needed to be discussed,” Johnson said. “Black-on-black violence comes with Black Lives Matter. We have to fix both issues, and we have to confront both issues. We can’t be silent anymore. We can’t be scared to speak up anymore.”