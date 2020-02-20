Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.