South Carolina's new ExpressVote Universal Voting System has been used in Aiken County on three days for special and municipal elections since last October.
But there still are many people who will be trying out the system’s machines for the first time during the Palmetto State's Democratic presidential primary Feb. 29.
More than 80 precincts will be open compared to a much smaller number for other elections since the new system has been in operation.
For that reason, Aiken County’s Registration and Elections office has taken the machines to various locations recently so local residents can get some experience with them.
On Tuesday, there were two ballot-marking machines, which have touch screens, and a DS200 ballot scanner and vote tabulator machine at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center in Aiken.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” said Amy Leonhardt of the new system. “You’ve got the electronics and the paper ballot backup without any hanging chads.”
Leonhardt is a voting machine technician, and she works for the Registration and Elections office.
She explained the new voting system to anyone who dropped by Smith-Hazel and showed them how to vote with a special “fun” ballot that let them make choices on a variety of topics, including their favorite flavor of ice cream and preferred South Carolina vacation destination.
“It’s very user-friendly,” said Leonhardt said.
Sisters Beth Toney and Novella Craig checked out the system and both were impressed.
“When I go to vote, I’m going to be kind of nervous anyway, so I wanted to have an idea about what I’m supposed to do,” said Toney before casting her mock ballot.
“It’s different, but it’s easy,” she said afterward. “My favorite question was about what was my favorite fair food, and of course, it was funnel cakes.”
Craig’s positive review was short and sweet.
“I think it’s great. I like it,” she said.
Aiken County residents also can try out the new system in the lobby of the Registration and Elections office, which is on the first floor of the Aiken County Government Center.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
Absentee voting for the primary is being conducted at the office on the new system.