The house which was located at the corner of Sumter Street and Park Avenue in downtown Aiken for 101 years was moved to its new home Thursday morning.
Traffic along Richland Avenue was diverted for several hours as the historic home was moved to begin its "second life" on an empty lot on Marion Street behind B&B Glass.
The S.C. Department of Transportation, S.C. Transport Police, Dominion Energy, and O.A.K. Services Tree Care Experts assisted the house-moving company Carolina House Movers with temporary street closures, traffic control and temporary removal of power lines as needed, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Historic house moves in downtown Aiken
McGhee and McGhee Construction organized the move after it was given the house by Friendship Baptist Church.
Michael Todd McGhee, co-owner of McGhee and McGhee Construction with Blake Rexroad, said the process of moving the house was "pretty impressive."
The house will be known as "Friendship Cottage" and will take three to six months of restoration work, McGhee said.
Several tree limbs were removed during and employees with Dominion Energy assisted with temporarily moving power lines during the move to make way for the structure.
Local residents who lived nearby could also be seen recording the event with cellphones and cameras as the house traveled down the streets.
Staff writer Matthew Enfinger contributed to this article.