AgamaCon's kickoff for day one of its weekend-long convention was met with eager fans on Saturday.
For the past five years, AgamaCon has celebrated all things anime, video games and pop culture, welcoming in hundreds of visitors from Aiken and surrounding areas.
Just before doors opened at 11 a.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activity Center, guests eagerly waited while commenting on fellow cosplayer's costumes.
Cosplay, a contraction of "costume" and "play," is a hobby or subculture in which people dress and accessorize as their favorite characters.
Cosplayer Bryce Martinez, who has attended AgamaCon for the past three years, said seeing what everyone shows up as is what he looks forward to the most.
"Everyone has their own cosplay that comes from their favorite anime," said Martinez, who cosplayed as Roronoa Zoro from the "One Piece" franchise. "It's very nice to see everyone come together."
For some, like Chesler Mathis, this weekend's event means being among a likeminded and accepting community.
"It's nice to be around a lot of people that get this because a lot of people don't," Mathis said. "They're not really into the anime thing and there's a stigma about it but here you can just be yourself."
From wall to wall, booths crowded the inside of the H. Odell Weeks Activity Center ranging from merchandise to video games and animatronic dinosaurs.
Wayne and Brandy Brown from Smasher Comics set up their booth at the convention for their third year.
The booth was filled with a wide arrangement of mainly Marvel and DC comics dating from the '60s to the present.
Although Smasher Comics is based in North Carolina, Wayne grew up in the Aiken County area and always looks forward to providing a way for comic book lovers in his home town to keep up with the hobby.
"When I was a kid and grew up in this town, there weren't any comic book shops," Brown said. "I know that there aren't many shops around here, but I know there are people in this area that want comics so it means a lot to me to be able to come back to this area."
The convention hosted several panels and events including a lightsaber demonstration by the Aiken Saber Academy and a cosplay contest.
For Steven James, the convention was fun for the whole family.
He was accompanied by his wife Megan and their children, Logan, 6, and Emma, 4.
The family cosplayed as characters from Star Wars.
"A family that Cons together, stays together," James said.
AgamaCon will continue with events on Sunday with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activity Center.