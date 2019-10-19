South Carolina is one of the highest-ranked states in the nation when it comes to domestic violence. That's why several advocates in Aiken County have made it their life's mission to educate and raise awareness about the issue .
"Domestic violence is known as the hidden crime because many people choose not to report it for many reasons," said Jessica Coach, interim executive director of the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons. "Domestic violence does not discriminate."
To raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which spans October, the Cumbee Center held a chili cook-off at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Friday. Agencies and advocates from around the Aiken area participated in the event.
Lt. Calvin Coach of the Barnwell Police Department was among those participating in the cook-off.
First place went to The Journey of Joy Walking Movement.
"We're against domestic violence," he said. "Domestic violence has been ranked in the top 10 in the past 21 years, so we're here to address that issue."
Jessica Coach said 259 people have come to the Cumbee Center seeking resources as domestic violence victims so far this year. She said 95 of those were in situations so severe they needed to be provided with safe shelter away from the home.
"Domestic violence is very prevalent in our community," she said. "I think it's important we realize, as a community, that domestic violence can be a learned behavior. That females who are raised in abusive households are more likely to be victims as an adult."
Lt. Jake Mahoney of Aiken Public Safety echoed Coach's description of domestic violence being a deep-rooted pattern.
"It's a big ship to turn," Mahoney said. "This is a pattern of behavior that has been accepted, ignored, swept under the carpet. Trying to change that pattern of behavior is like trying to turn an aircraft carrier."
Coach said the average domestic violence victim leaves the home eight to 10 times before they escape the situation permanently, and that's only "if she's not killed in the meantime."
"The most dangerous time for a victim is when she's about to leave," Coach said.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety sees similar issues of victims having trouble leaving their situations. They also find that abusers who instigate domestic violence are highly likely to be recurring offenders.
"It is absolutely a widespread problem," said Sgt. Celeina Dobbs. "We see a lot of recidivism."
Dobbs said the city hasn't seen a domestic violence death in three years, though there have been some close calls.
South Carolina consistently ranks among the top 10 states in the nation for prevalent domestic violence. A recent report published by the Violence Policy Center ranked South Carolina fifth in terms of women killed by men in domestic violence situations – a rank the Palmetto State is tied for with Tennessee.
According to the report, South Carolina has ranked in the top 10 every year for women killed by men since the report was first published in 1998. South Carolina's domestic violence mortality rate has been climbing since 2014.