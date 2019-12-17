Animal shelters across the state – including in Aiken – are discounting or waiving adoption fees due to a high influx of cats and dogs flooding into shelters.
Adoption fees at the Aiken County Animal Shelter will be discounted and in some cases waived – primarily for dogs who have been at the shelter for an extended period of time – until Jan 1.
At the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, adoption fees for both dogs and cats have been waived entirely for the rest of the year.
Shelters are waiving fees in an effort to avoid euthanizing pets as part of the Pick Me S.C. adoption campaign.
"There are a lot of shelters that are filling up, just like we are," said Bobby Arthurs, Aiken County Animal Shelter manager. "We're starting to get more of these warmer days than we are colder days, and that affects all of this. Animals are more active, and puppy and kitten season lasts longer."
Arthurs said a "red alert" for overcrowding was sent out along the No Kill South Carolina network, a program that promotes lowering euthanasia rates at shelters.
"Thankfully, FOTAS has scheduled some transfers," Arthurs said, referring to a program that allows some dogs to be sent to shelters out of state. "But when that slows down, that's when everything bottle-necks. Because our adoptions slow down and our transfers slow down, but intake doesn't slow."
According to a news release from Friends of the Animal Shelter, many shelters across the state are experiencing "unprecedented" December overcrowding.
However, the problem doesn't end in December for shelter staff. Right after the holidays is among the busiest times of the year for shelters as pets – many of whom were purchased as presents during the holidays – are returned in droves.
"It is a lifelong commitment," Arthurs said. "We want people to come adopt. We're desperate. We want to get them out of the shelter, but we want them to go to a home that is willing to invest in the animal."
For the full list of shelters participating in Pick Me S.C., visit pickmesc.com/midlands.