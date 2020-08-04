National and local movements against police brutality and racial injustice have led to changes for the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The department has made additions to its use-of-force policy with an increased emphasis on the duty to intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force and further prohibiting the use of chokeholds.
"We made it more clear and comprehensive," Chief Charles Barranco said. “It’s clear in our training. We made it more clear in our policy.”
The department hosts training each Tuesday with different officers attending training sessions each week to discuss policies and procedures.
The definitions including "chokehold" and "duty to intervene" have been added to the department's policy to provide clarity on the department's practices, Barranco said.
"We do not teach officers to use chokeholds at Public Safety," Barranco said. "That's not even taught at the state of South Carolina Police Academy."
Barranco said he's taken part in training sessions to make sure officers understand additions to policies and take questions from officers.
The policy additions were sparked by questions and comments from the Aiken's public following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was detained by Minneapolis police officers after reportedly using a counterfeit $20 bill on May 26. He died after being pinned to the ground by three officers, one who knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes.
His death brought marches and demonstrations across the nation calling for police reform and an end to police brutality.
Eugene White, president of the Aiken County NAACP, listed the demands for the area's police departments while speaking at a City of Aiken press conference held in May. One was to review the use-of-force policies of the departments in Aiken County and recommend changes where appropriate, and he called for a ban on knee and chokeholds if they are still part of the policy.
White said the enforcement of policies and the current actions by Public Safety help create a safer environment for the city of Aiken's citizens and police.
"Whenever the community and law enforcement can come together and answer questions and promote a collaborative dialogue together, that’s when we’re on the right path for finding successful solutions," White said.