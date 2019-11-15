More food is needed for One Table, which has brought more than 1,000 people to downtown Aiken to celebrate Thanksgiving in the past.
The 2019 edition of the free community dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, in The Alley and on Newberry Street.
“The turkeys are ordered and on the way,” said One Table Event Coordinator Kathryn Wade. “Pans of food are adding up, but we still are in need of 15 pans of dressing, eight pans of macaroni and cheese, seven pans of sweet potatoes and cold salads.
"Our biggest concern every year is that we won't have enough food to feed all of our guests,” she continued. “We have learned over time the amount necessary to serve everyone. All leftovers are taken to homeless shelters in Aiken and Augusta. If anyone can help with the additional food, please contact me at 803 295-8585. We also need more desserts.”
According to Wade, the following churches are providing food this year: Millbrook Baptist, Grace Church, Trinity United Methodist, St. John's United Methodist, South Aiken Presbyterian, First Presbyterian, Cumberland AME, Ebenezer Baptist, Friendship Baptist, St. Thaddeus Episcopal, St. Augustine of Canterbury, First Baptist of Aiken, Cedar Creek, Peace Lutheran, New Covenant Presbyterian, Second Baptist and Aiken Church of Christ.
Musical entertainment this year will include the AAA Home School/South Aiken Baptist Christian School/Rollins Christian Big Band group, Tiffany Palmer’s Praise Dances and Fred Williams.
Donations of money for One Table can be sent to Life Choices, 1900 Whiskey Road, Aiken S.C. 29803.
Write “One Table” in the memo area of the checks.
Donated food should be delivered to Newberry Hall from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, or from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Newberry Hall is at 117 Newberry St. S.W.