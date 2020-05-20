U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn – the highly influential South Carolinian often credited with electrifying former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign – has endorsed Adair Ford Boroughs, a fellow Democrat seeking to unseat longtime U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican.

Boroughs' campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Clyburn described Boroughs – a Williston native, former Department of Justice attorney and no stranger to the Savannah River Site – as "the kind of candidate that can turn South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District blue."

"Her experiences as a public school teacher and making legal representation accessible and affordable to low-income citizens demonstrate her deep commitment to improving our country and her community," the majority whip said. "Adair is a staunch advocate for expanding community health centers, rural broadband and water systems. The 2nd District deserves a fearless leader who will give a long-overdue voice to ordinary people who spend every day doing extraordinary things. She will do South Carolina proud."

Boroughs on Twitter said she has long admired Clyburn. She described the new endorsement as "an immense honor."

Boroughs faces an uphill battle against Wilson – a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee who has represented the 2nd Congressional District for nearly two decades and has handily defeated challengers in recent years.

Boroughs, though, has embraced what state Rep. Lonnie Hosey, a Barnwell Democrat, last year likened to the fight between David and Goliath.

"My whole life has been about beating the odds and helping others do the same, and that's what I want to do in Congress," Boroughs said in July 2018, later saying that "people are tired of dynasty politics," a clear dig at Wilson.

South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District includes the entirety of Aiken and Barnwell counties.