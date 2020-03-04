Hundreds of people gathered at St. Mary's Help of Christians Church on Tuesday evening for the 2020 Annual Volunteer and Donor Appreciation Dinner, one of the biggest events of the year for Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS).
Jeff Erbskorn, senior pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, said the event was a "night of self care" and "thanks and appreciation" for the people who spend most of their days helping and serving others through their work with ACTS.
Erbskorn, who was the dinner's keynote speaker, compared the lives of the volunteers to the story of the woman at the well – a biblical story from the Book of John.
"We often find ourselves at the edge of that well ... we see so much happening in the world that is beyond our control, and it's easy to give up," Erbskorn said.
Erbskorn implored those present at the dinner to rally against the burnout and exhaustion that sometimes comes from community service by taking the time to rest, heal, and restore their faith.
"I want you to focus on yourself and not others," Erbskorn said. "... They say on an airplane to put an oxygen mask on yourself before helping others. There's only one of you, and you have to help yourself before you can help anyone else ... it's OK to focus on yourself. It's how you get out in the community in a positive way."
Mark Sapp, chairman of board of ACTS, said the nonprofit's volunteer force is a large part of what enables the organization to carry out their services, from food pantries to utility assistance for vulnerable people in Aiken County.
"ACTS has a really small staff as a nonprofit, but we have over 300 folks that come in and volunteer with us each and every day," Sapp said. "They really run the organization and help us provide all the services we do."
In 2019, ACTS provided over 5,000 people in Aiken County with food from pantries, over 700 people with medical assistance, and made monthly food deliveries to more than 330 food-insecure seniors.
ACTS Executive Director Suzanne Jackson presented certificates and awards honoring the organization's local patrons and benefactors – such as Aiken Regional Medical Centers and George Funeral Home – for their contributions to ACTS.
Jackson said 2019 was a "positive" year for ACTS and the organization grew in several ways, such as the recruitment on new volunteers, the creation of an advisory council for the Graniteville and Vaucluse area, and serving on the food insecurity task force of USC Aiken to combat student hunger.
"We're very proud of all that we accomplished in 2019," Jackson said.