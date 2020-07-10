Area Churches Together Serving, also known as ACTS, is expanding its Senior Food Program, which aims to provide extra food to senior residents on a monthly basis.
The first distribution event will be held at Gregg Park in Graniteville on Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
To qualify, participants must be 60 years or older, meet income eligibility requirements, and live in the Graniteville and Vaucluse service area.
Suzanne Jackson, ACTS’ executive director, said the organization has wanted to expand into rural and underserved areas for a while and COVID-19 was a “catalyst” for going to Graniteville.
Jackson said that each attendee is given a week’s worth of supplemental food, enough for 21 meals.
“We do it on the third Saturday because that helps them get through the end of the month when money may be strapped,” Jackson said.
Jackson noted that the food includes non-perishables, cereal, pasta, meat, canned foods and soups.
For registration, residents should call ACTS at 803-642-5919 or 803-649-3800 to get an application. There will also be signups at the event for participants.
The Senior Food Program will also continue to operate on the third Saturday of each month in Aiken, Wagener and Jackson, also from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
ACTS has been serving Aiken County since 1986. The organization provides food, clothing, medical and utility assistance, furniture and housewares to clients who are living in poverty, senior adults on fixed incomes or individuals who are facing unforeseen hardships.
This event is being held in partnership with the Gregg-Graniteville Foundation, which provides support for communities in the Graniteville, Vaucluse and Warrenville areas.
“It’s a real blessing to serve the community and work with these partnerships,” Jackson said.
For more information or general questions, contact Suzanne Jackson at 803-649-3800 or suzanne@actsofaiken.org.