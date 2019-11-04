The Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing is extending the Halloween season by one week with its production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Washington Irving's classic story of Ichabod Crane will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10 in the Bechtel Experimental Theatre in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, the home of the Aiken Community Theatre, at 126 Newberry St. S.W.
Tickets are as follows: adults, $15; seniors, $12; students and children, $10; and active military, $12. Tickets are available online at aikencommunitytheatre.org or through the box office at 803-648-1438.
Directed by first-time director Chrissey Miller, the show is a faithful adaptation of Irving's story, according to a news release from the theater. Jacob Mastromonico will play Irving.
Playwright Mark Scharf tells the story of Crane, played by Kaleb Sherman, an outsider from Connecticut who tries to fit into the isolated and insular society of Sleepy Hollow – a land steeped in stories of the supernatural, including the terrifying tale of the Headless Horseman, according to a news release.
Crane seeks to court Katrina van Tassel, the local beauty, played by Sophie Galan, but Katrina is already being pursued by the local hero Brom Van Brunt, played by Luke Williams, and the sparks that fly may not be the kind Ichabod intends, according to the release.
Miller said watching her young cast develop their skills has been very rewarding.
“The Youth Wing has been a huge part of my family life for many years now, and it is very exciting to see the next generation of Youth Wing students growing and learning in this place that I love.
“Even if the students don't plan to make a career out of acting, there is something to be gained by being involved in a production – working on scenery or props, lighting or sound, or just gaining self-confidence and making new friends. Watching these students find their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses is inspiring. Seeing them persevere through failures and watching them light up with success have been very rewarding.”
As a first-time director, Miller said she has had fun watching her vision for the show come together.
“Whenever a new idea becomes a reality, it's a celebration for me and an 'ah-ha' moment for the cast and crew, like, 'Oh, that's what she was talking about.' And then I think most of the cast celebrates, too. At least, I hope they do.”
While “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a ghost story, it is a show produced by young people for young people.
“I think 8 and up is probably OK with the caveat that there are periods of darkness and the 'H-word' is used twice. And then there's the whole idea of a man running around with no head,” Miller said.
Cast members in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” are John Allensworth, Christian Bradshaw, Ella Deitzel, Sophie Galan, Annabeth Grover, Alex Hanna, Paul Hommel, Makayla Lee, Jacob Mastromonico, Cooper Messick, Paige Scarlet, Kaleb Sherman, Kelsey Sherman, Caroline Williams, Luke Williams, Claire Woodworth and Scott Woodworth.
The light operator is Luke Dawson, and the sound operator is Gracey Sims.
Want to go?
What: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10
Where: Bechtel Experimental Theatre in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, the home of the Aiken Community Theatre, at 126 Newberry St. S.W.
Tickets: Tickets are adults, $15; seniors, $12; student and child, $10; and active military, $12. Tickets are available online at aikencommunitytheatre.org or through the box office at 803-648-1438.