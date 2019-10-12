Absentee voting is open for the City of Aiken's approaching general election.
The absentee voting window opened earlier this month, according to the Aiken County elections office.
In-person absentee voting – at the Aiken County Government Center – is allowed until 5 p.m. the day before the Nov. 5 election. Absentee voting can also be done via mail.
There are more than a dozen ways to qualify for absentee voting, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Members of the military, overseas citizens, those who are physically disabled and students attending school outside their home county, for example, all qualify.
For more information about absentee voting, visit scvotes.org and aikencountysc.gov.
Voters in Aiken's upcoming general election will select the city's next mayor as well as two representatives on City Council.
Rick Osbon, a Republican incumbent, is running unopposed for mayor.
City Council member Gail Diggs, a Democrat, is seeking re-election in District 1. She faces political newcomer Jeremy Stevens, a Republican.
In District 3, Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, faces John Brecht, a Democrat. The current City Council member representing the third district, Republican Dick Dewar, earlier this year announced he was not seeking reelection.
All city residents can vote for mayor. Only District 1 residents can vote in the District 1 race; the same rule applies for District 3.
Polls on election day – Nov. 5 – will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.