The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women distributed $25,200 in the form of checks to 11 honorees during its Evening of Philanthropy event Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Aiken.
The money was raised during the 2019 edition of the Aiken branch’s Books-N-Things Fair last March.
Recipients of the funds included Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aiken Technical College, Public Education Partners of Aiken County, Reach Out and Read, Lloyd Kennedy Charter School and the Guide-Encourage-Mentor, or GEM, program.
The others were Camp Adventures in Reading at the Gravatt Camp and Conference Center, Mental Health America of Aiken County’s Nurture Home, USC Aiken Endowed Scholarship, Aiken-Barnwell-Bamberg-Edgefield Regional Library System and the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.
The Aiken branch already had distributed $10,000 from the 2019 Books-N-Things’ proceeds locally prior to the Evening of Philanthropy.
In addition, the Aiken branch sent $10,000 to AAUW’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., for use at the national level.
AAUW is a nonprofit that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
For more information about the Aiken branch, visit aauwaikenbranch.org.