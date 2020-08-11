First responders say the heroic actions of an Aiken man saved lives during an apartment fire last week.
Eugene Linwood bravely rushed into an active structure fire on Aug. 2 to alert sleeping neighbors and help them escape.
Linwood was driving home from work to his apartment at Vera Aiken Apartments on Roses Run, located near South Aiken High School.
As he was pulling up, he noticed the first floor patio beneath his apartment was on fire.
He quickly parked his car and called his wife, who was asleep in their second floor apartment. The fire began crawling up to his patio.
"I told her she was going to have to jump out the window and I would catch her," Linwood said this week.
As flames continued to climb to the second floor of the apartment complex, Linwood called the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
His wife was able to jump into his arms safely – his neighbors, however, still had not left their apartments. Linwood knew he had to act.
"I just relied on the hope of God to help me get these people out of this situation," Linwood said.
He began banging on doors and windows, doing anything to alert and help his neighbors escape the complex that was becoming fully engulfed with flames and smoke.
"I couldn’t have that on my conscience, just sitting around and letting someone pass away when I could have done something about it," Linwood said. "I was in a position to do so with the help and with the strength from above, I was in a position to help. I just went ahead and acted on it."
Once firefighters with the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene, all but one family was out safely.
Firefighters were able to get the final family out, resulting in no reported injuries from the fire.
Four apartment units of the two-story complex remain severely damaged.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined but is being investigated by Public Safety.
Jeanette Hammers is one of several tenants thankful for Linwood's actions.
She remembers waking up to smoke billowing in her hallway.
Hammers rushed to wake up her sons who were asleep in another room. However, they were already awake and alert because Linwood banged on their window, nearly shattering it to get the two boys to safety.
She said Linwood is a "true hero."
"I feel like he was God’s angel, sent there to take care of us and watch out for us because alarms weren’t going off and we didn’t have any other way to know what was happening," Hammers said. "I just can’t say enough about him and what he’s done for everyone there."
Linwood was a new neighbor who had just moved in with his wife in February.
Hammers, who has lived at the complex for three years with her teenage sons, said neighbors would often cross paths and exchange casual greetings to each other. However, the tragedy has brought the tenants closer.
"We were all neighbors who were friendly who didn’t know each other, but now we’re checking on each other every day," Hammers said. "It’s weird how this can bring people together."
Linwood isn't the only hero in this story.
After several families were displaced due to the extent of damages from the fire, support from the Aiken community began to pour in.
GoFundMe accounts were created for tenants to get back on their feet.
Shirer Family Dentistry and Gold's Gym in Aiken have made donations to the Linwood family.
The American Red Cross was on the scene the day of the fire to offer support and assistance for tenants.
"The outpouring has been amazing, humbling and overwhelming," Hammers said. "I cannot say enough about our community. We are blessed to live where we live."
After his heroic actions, Linwood has since been encouraged to become a firefighter.
The job was actually a dream of Linwood's for a long time, but he moved on from the idea as he got older.
"I feel like I owe it to the town of Aiken to pay it forward and help out any way I can," Linwood said.
He's been in contact with the Aiken Department of Public Safety to learn about the process of joining the fire department.
Marquis Davis, one of several officers on the scene during the apartment fire, said he was impressed with Linwood's actions.
"It takes a lot of courage to do that," Davis said. "A lot of people would run away from tragic events. He definitely saved lives."
Hammers believes it's that courage and selflessness that makes Linwood a perfect fit for the role of a firefighter.
"I think that he is exactly what they are looking for," Hammers said. "Not everybody runs toward a burning building for people that they don’t know. He did."
A GoFundMe account is still taking donations to help tenants impacted by the fire. Donations can be made in any amount by visiting https://bit.ly/31KL4ff.