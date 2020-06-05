Julie Whitesell held her daughter's hands as the bells of St. John's Methodist Church rang. She, like many other of the congregation's members, had her head in prayer in the memory of George Floyd and other recently killed African Americans on her mind.
The church was one of several locally that sounded bells in a show of compassion Friday morning for the nation's issues of inequality and injustice, another way the Aiken community is showing support and remembrance of the lives lost.
"You just think about how long that nine minutes is," she said.
Whitesell, who is a mother of two as well as the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce chair, reflected on how she has tried to teach her children about equality.
"Children don't think about [race]. You just have to show them how to be kind – that you're not better than anyone else ... just how to love," she said.
Whitesell, along with other local leaders, recently spoke out about racial inequality and injustice in the country at an afternoon press conference hosted by the City of Aiken on Wednesday.
"I am so angry and confused at the injustice I see ... and I'm sad for so many who are personally impacted across the country," she said.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, local churches tolled their bells seven times to symbolize sorrow, respect, unity, dignity, honor, justice and the value of life in the wake of the deaths of several black individuals around the country.
Following the tolling were nine minutes of silence at 9:05 a.m. to represent the nearly nine minutes a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died May 25.
Tim McClendon, senior pastor at St. John's, stayed in prayer throughout the tolling of the bells.
"I was praying for the lives that have been lost due to injustice ..." he said. "... We need to treat others not just better than how we want to be treated, but better."
Other local churches such as First Presbyterian participated, as well.
For Rev. Brian Coulter, the occasion served as a way for him to talk with his young daughter about equal rights, but also about love and kindness.
Some local residents were not able to participate in Friday's bell ringing and have made plans to do so this weekend.
The Rev. Paul Bush of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church is reaching out to remote churches throughout the CSRA to have another bell ringing during morning worship at 9 a.m. Sunday.
At Mt. Zion, members will also be demonstrating the "proper way to kneel" during the nine-minute moment of silence, he said.
"Our deacons and several young men will be kneeling [during the moment of silence]," Bush said.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist is located at 17519 Atomic Road in Aiken.