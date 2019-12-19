One Aiken native is bringing together members of the community and law enforcement representatives for his second year of My Neighbor’s Table.
George Oakman Jr., founder and CEO of People of the World Holding Hands, created his nonprofit organization to host events to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, while helping those in need.
My Neighbor's Table is an annual event hosted by People of the World Holding Hands. The event aims to help those in need through a meal, entertainment and a chance to meet local officers.
The event helped Tatyana Cheatham, her siblings and children last year.
“I’m 22. I got custody of my four siblings when I was 19. And, I had a 1-year-old myself. It’s hard taking care of them, because I don’t have much help from my mom or I don’t have much help from the fathers. So, it’s basically us in this together,” said Cheatham, who attended last year's My Neighbor’s Table.
These are the types of stories that weigh heavy on Oakman ’s heart.
“People of the World Holding Hands was created to empower, educate and elevate the community – one hand at a time – with a focus of bringing the world together one hand at a time,” Oakman said.
The woman who had custody of Cheatham and her siblings became sick. Cheatham moved out but quickly realized she didn't want to leave her younger siblings behind.
"So I decided to go ahead and get custody of my siblings," Cheatham said. "I thought, ‘Why can’t we all just be together?' So, I got a lawyer, and took her to court. The lawyer asked me, 'How are you going to do this? You’re just 19.' So they gave me a year and then granted me custody of all of them. It was refreshing because I finally was blessed and got custody of them. They are a huge blessing."
As a nonprofit, People of the World has offered her some solace throughout the years.
“When George came along and he started doing this for the community,” Cheatham said. “He helped us a lot because four or five pairs of shoes for all my kids are like $300 dollars. Something I wouldn’t have on a day-to-day basis because I was in school, and I just didn’t have it.”
The nonprofit hosts and supports various events, including yearly back-to-school events, feeding the homeless, bringing warmth to residents during the winter, empowerment activities with youths, finding resources for the homeless and the Christmas event My Neighbor’s Table.
“We went last year," Cheatham said. "All my kids got toiletry boxes, which they all needed. The boxes had deodorant, lotion, a toothbrush, toothpaste and socks."
This year's event will take place on Saturday at the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
“We understand that there are many things that factor into creating and sustaining a safe community," said Cynthia Mitchell, community services coordinator with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. “So when the opportunity presents itself for our department to partner with organizations such as those that are pulling together My Neighbor’s Table, we are pleased to do so.”
Oakman said a huge challenge throughout having the nonprofit has been obtaining grants and resources. He said he had to learn the power of partnership over sponsorship.
“With My Neighbor’s Table, our focus is giving joy to the community,” Oakman said. “Through gifts, laughter, entertainment and through a nice warm meal for that day. Not everyone has gifts up under their tree. So the focus is to make sure no child goes without joy.”
Cheatham shares how she has the power to endure each day.
“I would say God, my church and my support system," she said. “George, his mom and the program are a part of my support system."
Oakman offers encouragement to others in the community with similar goals to offer aid.
“Sometimes, when you’re focused on impacting a large group of people and you host an event and not many people show, it can become a little discouraging," Oakman said. "So focus on the smaller numbers. So if you make a change in one person’s life, then you have just been impactful in the community.”