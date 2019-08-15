South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that the state would be suing three major drug distributors for allegedly inflaming the state's opioid epidemic.
“This lawsuit seeks to hold these companies responsible for their part in the opioid crisis,” Wilson said in a press release. “These distributors flooded the State with dangerously addictive drugs, devastating families across South Carolina.”
Wilson's office will be taking legal action against companies Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. Wilson alleges these distributors violated the S.C. Unfair Trade Practices Act in their distribution of opioids throughout the state.
The S.C. Attorney General's Office held a press conference on Thursday addressing the lawsuit.
"The failure of these companies to follow the law has led to a flood of opioid pills that otherwise would have never made it to the streets," Wilson said Thursday. "Just consider that between 2006 and 2014 the three distributors…poured nearly 2.2 billion opioid pills into South Carolina."
The suit accuses the three companies of creating a public nuisance and will seek injunctive relief and civil penalties.
During the press conference, Wilson said the companies violated the Unfair Trade Practices Act several times and created conditions that made it "impossible" to provide safe oversight of prescription opioid distribution throughout South Carolina.
"These companies have to monitor, investigate, report and refuse to ship suspicious orders of opioids, but until recently, these companies made almost no effort to do that," Wilson said. "Sometimes these companies even shipped orders that they new to be suspicious, and in some cases they did not even report the suspicious orders to law enforcement until after the fact."
Wilson said an internal investigation done by Amerisourcebergen recommended the company's compliance procedures be overhauled, but no action was taken to do so. He also said Cardinal and McKesson failed to conduct oversight of the chain pharmacies that bought most of their pills.
The A.G. Office's investigation found that Cardinal assigned only three employees out of a company of about 30,000 people to conduct due diligence reviews of more than 20 distribution centers.
Wilson said the investigation also found a sharp increase in opioid deaths, along with an unusually high volume of pills being distributed.
Between 2006 and 2014, South Carolina was found to have the third highest concentration of pills distributed per year in the nation. In 2017, 300 million pills were dispensed in South Carolina — nearly 60 times the state's population.
Charleston County was found to have the highest average distribution rate of pain pills per person per year of any county in the United States from 2006 through 2012.
As of January 2018, deaths due to heroin and opioid overdose in S.C. exceeded murders for three years in a row. From 2014 to 2018, fatal drug overdoses increased 62 percent.
During Thursday's press conference, Wilson said the current suit against the three companies stemmed from recent findings released about the nation's opioid epidemic, and from the 2017 state lawsuit filed against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma L.P., Purdue Pharma, Inc., and the Purdue Frederick Company.
