Each year, hundreds of people turn out for United Way of Aiken County's fundraiser marathon, Run United.
This year, up to 500 children from the Aiken County Public School District will have the opportunity to participate in the Kids' Fun Run, the marathon's child-friendly counterpart, free of charge.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Aiken Electric Cooperative announced their partnership for the 9th annual Kid's Fun Run will include SRNS covering all fees for up to 500 children in public schools to enter the race.
“SRNS and its employees are strong supporters of the United Way and its partner agencies," said Stuart MacVean, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions president and CEO. "And as the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2020, we think this is the perfect investment in the Aiken region’s future workforce.”
SRNS staff credited Aiken Electric Cooperative's Community Development Manager Keyatta Priester, who serves as United Way of Aiken County's second vice chair, for spearheading the idea after meeting with school district members.
Priester became aware that many children participate in running clubs in some schools, and there were some whose families were not able to afford the entry cost for the 1-mile Kids' Fun Run, which barred them from participating.
"Many of our elementary schools host their own running clubs, so having Aiken Electric Cooperative and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions provide this opportunity at no cost to 500 of our students is fantastic," said Lori Secrist, district health and physical education coordinator with Aiken County Public Schools. "This will give us a tremendous opportunity to encourage our students and families to remain active and strive for healthier lifestyles ... We are so grateful to be able to offer our students an opportunity to be active and experience such a wonderful community event."
Priester said this is the first time such a large number of children will be sponsored to enter the race.
"Giving Aiken County students, ages of 3 to 11 (elementary grades), the opportunity to run is unprecedented and will further brand our race as the most unique to the area," Priester said. "This again is city and county government partnering with community businesses to create a positive experience for the entire family. It’s a fun-filled weekend, and proceeds benefit the United Way of Aiken County."
In addition to SRNS being the presenting sponsor of Run United and covering the entry fee for 500 children, Priester said other businesses have pitched in to make the children's experience a memorable one.
The Aiken County YMCA is the Kids' Fun Run medallion sponsor, Chick-fil-A of Aiken and Hardee's provide breakfast and refreshments, and George's Funeral Home and Aiken Weight No More Health Wellness Center are T-shirt sponsors for the race.
Parents whose children wish to be sponsored in the race can do so by contacting the P.E. teacher at their child's school.